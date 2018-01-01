MAIN MENU

Connecting brands with 
clothing manufacturers

All service providing 
companies in one place.
For every production 
step from idea to product.
It’s easy to use
Complete a quick & simple 
guided enquiry
Receive proposals from 
most relevant companies
Chat and select the best 
service provider
YOUR PROJECT
During the creation of your enquiry, our system will ask all the relevant questions to guide you through the necessary steps
BROWSE
Search manufacturers and other services 
by the criteria most relevant to you
USE INTELLIGENT TOOLS
Our platform helps you improve communication and save time
FILTER AND FIND
Zero in on the best matching companies for that exact service you need
MANAGE
All aspects of production for your clothing line - from your very own dashboard
Save factories and take notes
Keep track of parcels
Easily share your project or profile anywhere
Make payments securely
PDF download projects and invoices
COMMUNICATE
Use our custom purpose-built Chat to ease communication and never look back. No more shuffling through emails
COLLABORATION
Invite more than one type of company to work on your project simultaneously
SMART FINDER
Find what you need instantly by using in-chat search
ATTACHMENTS
Send files and projects directly from your chat window
RELEVANT
Receive notifications for messages, proposals or payments
Brands and manufacturers connecting now
That's Made
connected
Cotton World
project
Unnamed project
services
Patterns, Sampling, Printing, Embroidery
quantity
75
HARP NOELLE
connected
Manfilm srl
project
SPRING COLLECTION
services
Production
quantity
10
For manufacturers too
YOUR PROFILE
Display your capabilities, services, MOQ and more
GET CONTACTED
Receive enquiries from qualified Brands searching for services you offer
ATTRACT
Get right type of leads by showcasing your specialities and show up in search for the right queries
BROWSE NEW ENQUIRIES
See the full enquiry of a brand to get business done straight away. Brands provide detailed information for your evaluation. Instantly look through the project to decide if it matches your business profile.
GET NOTIFIED
Important event-based notifications will be sent to you when new enquiries matching your capabilities are live
EVALUATE
Garment category type, Quantity of production, Sketches and other vital information is collected for your consideration
Testimonials
Tanya Dimitrova
West London clothing manufacturer
We’ve just joined the platform which seems like the service we’ve been waiting long for...
James Smith
Set out creating a perfect gym top/vest
You face many issues when starting a new brand however Sewport were able to help overcome these situations…
Natalie
Runs a fashionable breast-feeding dresses brand
As a new-start up fashion brand, we came to Sewport as we were looking for someone who could look after the whole process for us…
